JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council responded to Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba’s complaint that he filed against them. Councilman Aaron Banks, Ward 6, said the City Council is fighting back.

The City Council called a special meeting Thursday morning. In a 5-2 vote, members voted to hire Attorney Deshun Martin for legal representation.

On Wednesday, the mayor filed a formal complaint against the City Council. He asked a judge to decide who has the right to issue an emergency garbage contract.

Banks said councilmembers voted against Richard’s Disposal twice. However, the mayor issued an emergency order, executed a contract and issued a notice to proceed. Banks said the City Council was left in the dark.

“The mayor cannot get his way and cannot get the company he wants, so he is trying to find a way to usurp the council’s authority and to disrespect this institution of the legislative branch to get his way,” said Banks.

The two council members who voted against the legal representation were Council President Virgi Lindsay and Councilwoman Angelique Lee.