JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a special meeting of the Jackson City Council on Wednesday, April 12 for leaders to discuss garbage collection.

The meeting will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Jackson City Hall.

Leaders plan to discuss a resolution for the city to enter a 90-day agreement with a solid waste company registered with MDEQ. They will also discuss an order to approve an emergency solid waste collection and hauling agreement with Richard’s Disposal for one year.

The attorney for Richard’s Disposal announced the company will sue the City of Jackson.

With the garbage contract dispute in Jackson, Richard’s Disposal’s Attorney John Walker said they are appealing the April 1 denial to give the company a six-year contract.

WJTV 12 News asked if Richard’s would consider an emergency contract with the city, but their attorney said they would have to wait and see what the city would offer.