JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson voted in favor to enter into a 12-month emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal on Tuesday, April 18.

The City Council approved the emergency contract 4-2.

A special hearing was held on Monday, April 17 in the case between the Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba over garbage collection in the city. The City of Jackson had been without a garbage contract since April 1, 2023.

After the hearing, Special Judge H. David Clark met with representatives of Richard’s Disposal, councilmembers and the mayor to discuss the emergency contract.

According to the City of Jackson’s Facebook page, garbage pickup will resume on Wednesday, April 19.

The new contract is expected to end on March 24, 2024.