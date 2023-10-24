JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council passed a resolution in honor of Jackson State University (JSU) student Jaylen Burns.

Burns was shot and killed on Sunday, October 15 after trying to break up a fight at the University Pointe Apartment Complex on JSU’s campus.

Some members of the City Council wanted to install a memorial sign, but others wanted something more. Councilman Vernon Hartley, Ward 5, said he would like to see a memorial garden or a day named in Burns’ honor.

“I like for my colleagues to consider a Jaylen day, an annual Jaylen day where we can come together, and we can truly reflect upon all his accomplishments,” said Hartley.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to Burns’ death. They were both denied bond.