JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city councilmembers voted to override Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba’s vetoes regarding garbage collection.

In a city council meeting on Wednesday, April 13, City Council President Virgi Lindsay said she was disappointed Mayor Lumumba wanted to veto the decision following a settlement being reached in court.

“I was really disappointed to see this veto. This was the result of a settlement agreement that the mayor reached with the city council back in the fall… I consider this disingenuous because we reached a settlement agreement in court. We voted on this. It was an unanimous vote. I am just very disappointed because I feel this was a breach of the settlement agreement that we reached in court,” said Lindsay.

Councilmembers delivered a 6-1 vote with Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee abstaining.