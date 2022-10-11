JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has agreed to pay Richard’s Disposal $4.8 million for the work they have completed since April 1, 2022.

The city council has also agreed to allow Waste Management to take over garbage collection on or before January 1, 2023. City Council Attorney Deshun Martin believes that this decision reached by the city council on Tuesday protects Jackson from other potential garbage crisis.

“The City Council of Jackson today, just today, a few minutes ago, voted by a simple majority vote to resolve the matter with Richard’s disposal and pay for work done to date,” said Martin. “The council is ready and able to lead and prepared to lead today, and that’s what they just did. They led to make sure that there is no solid waste, a gap in solid waste collection and disposal for the city. That’s why they moved immediately.”

Richard’s Disposal will be collecting garbage in Jackson until the Mississippi Supreme Court rules on Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba’s veto of the city council’s negative vote on the original Richard’s Disposal contract.

The mayor’s office released a statement on the recent developments in the garbage contract.

Once again, the council fails to understand the law and the limitations of their office. They do not hold any positions that allow them to present a contract to Waste Management or any other vendor. Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Mayor of Jackson