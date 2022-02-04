JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Friday, February 4, the Jackson City Council has not agreed on a new garbage collection company to replace Waste Management.

Council members voted down the contract with Richard’s Disposal on Tuesday. They were set to vote on the decision again on Friday.

In a closed executive session, the City Council removed the item from the agenda in a 6-1 vote.

Councilman Aaron Banks, Ward 6, said there are concerns about legal issues when it comes to the process. They also voted 5-1 in favor of hiring their own legal counsel.

“There are some things that have to be determined, if it was a legal course of action or not when it comes to how things have gone. So again, I have to wait for further advisement form the legal team,” said Banks.

Banks said he hopes the issue can be resolved in a timely matter without having to go to court.

“I hope that we can get this resolved as soon as possible, and I think the best thing is to protect the legal and financial interest of the city so that we protect the city, and we don’t get faced with a lot of lawsuits,” stated Banks.

Some community members said they are tired of the process. Danyelle Holmes, national organizer for the Poor People’s Campaign, said the City Council needs to agree on a contract, so they can focus on other issues in Jackson.

“The city has been asked to take on a proposal of setting aside $700,000 to contribute to community organizations that are doing the violence interruption. That was tabled because Councilman Banks couldn’t make the meeting Monday. But on Tuesday, we wasted the whole day here at the city council meeting talking the garbage contract,” said Holmes.

The current contract with Waste Management expires in April 2022.