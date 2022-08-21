JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the city prepares for a new budget year, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes says now is not the time to raise taxes.

Many Jacksonians agree with the councilman, stating they’re beginning to question Jackson’s decision to raise taxes. They note that Jackson has the highest poverty level in the surrounding metro area.

They also add that the city has a laundry list of other things that need to be addressed like the water crisis, crime, the public school system and road work. They think those things should be fixe first before they can fully agree with Jackson raising taxes.

“We got to make sure that we are citizen-friendly, business-friendly and community-friendly. Now is not the time to raise taxes four mil, not one mil, not two mils, not three mils. Four mil, it’s a huge increase in the taxes in the City of Jackson,” said Stokes.

“If they raise taxes, you know what they’re going to do on the back end? I mean, it could be good, could be bad. But right now, we’re not seeing any change,” said Jason Johnson, a Jackson neighbor.

Stokes says the city council plans to vote on the $4 million tax raise in the upcoming weeks, before the new budget year that starts on October 1.