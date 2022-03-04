JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tensions were high at Friday’s special meeting. Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said the mayor’s accusations against council members were unprovoked– sparking outrage from Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba’s sister.

The council voted on an order disapproving of outbursts from members of the mayor’s staff and accusations made by the mayor about members of the council. The item passed 3-1-2.

Mayor Lumumba did not attend the meeting. While some members think the order is a step in the right direction, Councilman Brian Grizzell, Ward 4, called it one-sided and an “ego trip.”

“It serves no purpose. It’s a bunch of jabberwocky foolishness. There were mean words going back and forth, but we don’t even hold our own council colleague responsible or accountable for what he said or for what others said to the media. We need to just squash this and keep it moving. All this jabberwocky ceremonial mess, it does no good,” said Grizzell.

“I can prove anything I say. I can prove it. Now if someone can prove that I’ve taken a penny from Waste Management, tell them to come forward. This thing is slowly getting to the point. It’s going to be some fights taking place, and they’re trying to nip it in the bud before it gets to that level. This thing is about to get physical,” said Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3.

Councilwoman Angelique Lee, Ward 2, stressed the importance of the council putting their differences aside or else state lawmakers may not give the city with much needed funding.

The City Council also approved claims for payment of city vendors at the meeting on Friday. The next city council meeting on Tuesday will address more of these claims.