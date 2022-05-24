JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council voted 5-2 against the decision to pay more than $800,000 to Richard’s Disposal for April’s trash collection.

Councilmembers who opposed Richard’s Disposal reiterated that they previously warned the trash collection company that they had no intention of paying due to Richard’s not having a valid contract.

Councilman Aaron Banks said voting to pay the company without a valid contract would set an unsavory precedent.

“First of all, we do not need to begin to set any precedent of voting to approve anything when there is no legal, no binding contract,” said Banks.

However, Councilwoman Angelique Lee said workers need to be paid.

“They have been working in good faith. Those workers have been working tirelessly, and I know the constituents have seen them. And so as vendors who have been working in good faith and providing a service for the constituents of Jackson, they deserve to be paid,” said Lee.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Richard’s Disposal about the city council’s decision. As of Tuesday evening, we have not heard back.