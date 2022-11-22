JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has voted to open up a second investigation into a former City of Jackson employee over allegations of misappropriating federal funds.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, led the charge for a new investigation into the termination of Keyshia Sanders. Sanders was the former manager of the Office of Constituent Services.

In August 2021, the City Council approved an investigation by Jackson Law Firm Phelps Dunbar, whose finding came back inconclusive. Stokes believes there is more to be investigated and wants to start by reviewing the first investigation.

“What we need to do is get a copy of the previous investigation, so we can see what was said and what was done,” said Stokes. “If she didn’t do anything, then that’s fine, but somebody did something, and somebody needs to be held liable and responsible.”

According to Stokes, at least $1,000,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds Jackson received have gone unaccounted for. It has not been decided on whether the City Council or a third party will conduct the investigation.