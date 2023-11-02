JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A special meeting was called to discuss plans for moving forward before the garbage contract with the City of Jackson expires.

Wednesday’s special council meeting was an attempt to get the ball rolling in order to avoid another trash catastrophe.

Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay, Ward 7, posed a question to City Council President Aaron Banks, Ward 6, about creating a contract. Banks said they have to make sure they’re in compliance with the court. This comes after previous litigation between the City Council and Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

More than six months later, no request for proposals (RFP) for garbage pickup has been issued. The 12 month contract between the city and Richard’s Disposal expires in March 2024.

“I do feel confident that we will be able to address that, and I think it also has to be made abundantly clear that there have been some developments that gives us reason to make sure. One, that we are in full compliance in fulfillment of the agreement we left the court with. And it’s been six months, and no action has taken place when it came to that. And then, second of all, by ensuring that we’re able to show that this body is at least trying to move forward, ensuring that we can in a timely manner, make sure that there will not be a pause and service when it comes to solid waste collections for the citizens of Jackson,” said Banks.

Banks said the Department of Public Works’ Solid Waste Division is responsible for overseeing the initiative of writing the RFP.