Jackson City Councilman feeds first responders for Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes provided hot meals for first responders, thanking them for protecting the community.
First responders said the Thanksgiving Kickoff was appreciated and let them relax for a little while before going back out to serve the city.
