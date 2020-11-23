Jackson City Councilman feeds first responders for Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes provided hot meals for first responders, thanking them for protecting the community.

First responders said the Thanksgiving Kickoff was appreciated and let them relax for a little while before going back out to serve the city.

