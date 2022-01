JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted an annual wreath-laying at Freedom Corner in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“You can not forget what Dr. King did for all of us,” said Stokes. “We would still be picking cotton. We would still be on the back of the bus. We still wouldn’t have any kind of meaningful jobs. He gave up his life to make it better for all of us.”

Dr. King would have been 94 on January 15.