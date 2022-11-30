JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The charges against a Jackson club owner accused of shooting a pregnant woman during a fight were upgraded after police said the woman’s unborn child died.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Carl Powell, 46, was taken into custody on Wednesday, November 30 by the U.S. Marshals for an outstanding capital murder warrant. Powell was wanted after the November 12 shooting of Terri Evans.

According to Hearn, Powell shot Evans during a dispute outside of his club, Club Plush, on Robinson Street. Evans was eight weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Hearn said Powell was previously arrested for aggravated assault, but the charges against him were upgraded after the unborn child died.