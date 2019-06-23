Local News

Jackson community holds Stop the Violence rally



Posted: Jun 23, 2019 03:03 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 03:03 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A Jackson community hosts a Stop the Violence rally after parents lose their teenaged daughter to gun violence.

Rosemont Missionary Baptist church held the block party.

Shooting victim Jalesia Everett attended that church before she was killed. Those who attended the rally say they want to help bring the Jane Avenue community together and put an end to senseless killings in the capital city.

Minister Daryl Courtney said, "I'm from a drug infested area, I'm from a poverty-stricken neighborhood and I was a part of the problem instead of being a solution. So, 19 years ago, when God decided I was a minister, I want to spread the solution to the problem anywhere I go."

Courtney also encouraged people in the community to speak up if they see something is wrong.
 

