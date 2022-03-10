JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ward 2 councilwoman said moving forward mental health awareness will be a major part of her campaign.

Councilwoman Angelique Lee said she plans to encourage other city council members to begin having similar conversations in other communities throughout the city.

“Knowing your resources, knowing you’re not alone, and knowing that help is available.”

According to the CDC website more than 400 Mississippians lost their lives to suicide.

“That number has just about doubled since that time and that’s from the department of mental health. So, as a law enforcement officer that happened to be trained in mental health, I felt like it was time to do something. let’s start the conversation, let’s start talking about it,” said Mental Health Professional Christiane Williams.

Christiane Williams now wants to expand her mental health knowledge beyond law enforcement to the communities.

“It is my goal and my hope that we have suicide plans everywhere we go whether it’s the church, it’s the school, it’s workplace, we need suicide plans or mental health plans in place. Have people on a team that they can ask to come out and talk to within your workplace, church, or school to prevent because, suicide is preventable.”

Earlier this year a Jackson high school student took their own life devastating the community.

The tragedy prompted councilwoman Lee to begin raising awareness in her ward.

“We just want to know what signs are we overlooking? Has this child reached out to someone? What are the signs? Are they on social media asking for help? This is why this conversation is so important,” said Councilwoman Lee.

“As parents we have to get involved with our kids and stop allowing social media to raise our kids. they’re going to be exposed to it, it’s no way they won’t be exposed to it but, if we lay that foundation down in the beginning then, they have that to fall back on,” said Williams.

Councilwoman Lee said her next step is getting schools involved with mental health awareness and suicide prevention for students.

Mental health professionals want to encourage people not to be afraid to seek help.