JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Capital City Convention Center Commissioner announced that it began independent operations of the Jackson Convention Complex (JCC) on May 16, 2023.

The move follows a mutual agreement to relinquish the responsibility from Oak View Group 360 (OVG), according to the commission.

“OVG stabilized the center after the COVID-19 pandemic and we are thankful for their partnership,” said Fred Banks, Commissioner Chair. “But now, we are excited to move into a new chapter with Cherre Miller as General Manager. Her experience and expertise in running facilities, specifically the JCC, is unmatched.”

Officials said the JCC has not fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. After evaluating the potential benefits and reduction in financial restraints, the change was made.

“This is an important milestone in our journey as a convention complex,” said General Manager Cherre Miller. “We have been working tirelessly to lay the groundwork by establishing strong partnerships and implementing robust processes to ensure a smooth and successful transition. We are ready to take charge of our destiny as an independent entity.”

Visit Jackson plans to support the commission on the JCC.