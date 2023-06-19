JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson and its partners will offer cooling, charging and ice pickup stations on Monday, June 19.

These stations are open to residents who may be without power. In cooperation with Red Cross Mississippi, Word and Worship Church will continue to operate a 24-hour shelter.

The following locations will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday (unless listed otherwise:

Cooling/charging stations

Word and Worship Church, Hanging Moss Road & I-220. The church will also offer a 24-hour shelter.

Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine St.

Westside Community Center, 1650 Wiggins Rd. (Starting at 3:30 p.m.)

Hot meals and ice (Until supplies run out)

Word and Worship Church, Hanging Moss Road & I-220.

New Vineyard Church, 4207 Rainy Rd.

Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine St.

Triumph the Church & Kingdom, 5302 Queen Mary Ln. (Starting at 3:30 p.m.)

Westside Community Center, 1650 Wiggins Rd. (Starting at 3:30 p.m.)

Willowood Community Center, 4331 Will-O-Wood Blvd.

If you are sick/shut-in and need a hot meal or ice, you can call the MS Rapid Response Coalition Crisis Hotline at (844) 435-7801.