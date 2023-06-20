JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson and its partners will offer cooling, charging and ice pickup stations at locations across the city on Tuesday, June 20.

These stations are open to residents who may be without power. In cooperation with Red Cross Mississippi, Word and Worship Church will continue to operate a 24-hour shelter.

The following locations will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Unless listed otherwise) on Tuesday:

Word and Worship Church, Hanging Moss Road & I-220. The church will also offer a 24-hour shelter.

Champion Community Center, 1355 Hattiesburg St.

Westside Community Center, 1650 Wiggins Rd.

Hot meals and ice (Until supplies run out):

Word and Worship Church, Hanging Moss Road & I-220.

Champion Community Center, 1355 Hattiesburg St.

Westside Community Center, 1650 Wiggins Rd.

Ratliff Chapel M.B. Church, 3656 Highway 22, Edwards, Miss. (For residents of Edwards, Bolton)

If you are sick/shut-in and need a hot meal or ice, you can call the MS Rapid Response Coalition Crisis Hotline at 844-435-7601.