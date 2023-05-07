JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, called for the removal of interim Public Works Director Robert Lee.

Stokes said he plans to ask other members of the City Council to make a vote of no confidence against Lee. He said Lee has failed to perform needed duties to improve the capital city’s infrastructure.

The councilman accused Lee of making excuses with no action when it comes to repairing roadways.

“He has a job to do. I believe that all these excuses that we’re getting from the Public Works director and the mayor need to stop. Excuses, excuses, excuses. Lights are out, city-wide potholes. See, the wide street signs on streets such as Bobby Rush, Perkins, James Meredith are not even considered to be put up yet,” Stokes said.

Only Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba has the power to terminate Lee from the position. WJTV 12 News reached out to the mayor’s office and Lee’s office for comment, and we are waiting to hear back.