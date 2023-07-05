JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, warned neighbors to be mindful about their surroundings when they go to gas stations.

He said while not all gas stations are bad places, safety should always be a concern.

The City of Jackson has an ordinance in place, which orders all 24-hour gas stations to have security on site. Other gas stations have security cameras in place.

“We’re not saying all gas stations and convivence stores are bad, but those that are bad need to be closed. We just can’t keep burying our head in the sand,” Stokes said.

If neighbors see suspicious activity at a gas station, they are encouraged to call 911.