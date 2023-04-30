JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, called for a private investigation concerning the possibility of city funds being stolen from city workers.

Stokes believes that millions of dollars from the city have been stolen, which has led to much needed roadway improvements to be stalled.

The councilman said repairs to a bridge on West Mill and Hamilton Street remains unfinished after the city failed to pay repair crews. He’s also concerned about multiple street and traffic lights being out across the city.

“I think it’s important for the hardworking people in this city, who pay these high taxes, to have answers to why work on this bridge is not being completed. Why are traffic lights not being repaired? Why lights on bridges are not being done? Why are we not paying our bills timely? Let’s bring the confidence back to the citizens of this city by letting them know the City of Jackson as a whole will not tolerate theft and stealing,” said Stokes.

The councilman also said the mayor’s office should be held responsible for paying for an investigation into any missing funds.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the city and the Public Works Department regarding the work on the Mill Street bridge. As of Sunday, April 30, we are waiting to hear back.