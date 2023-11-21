JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1, said the city may only see one or two vendors put in a bid for the new garbage request for proposals (RFP).

Foote said the low interest in the bid could mean an expensive contract for the capital city. He accused Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba of putting “gotcha” features into the RFP.

According to the RFP, all of the winning bidder’s trucks have to be two years old or newer. Foote believes this provision appears to be written specifically to benefit Richard’s Disposal.

Potential vendors could also be fined $1,000 per truck each time trucks are not staffed by a driver and two hoppers.

“We should be open to different potential ways to pick up the garbage offered by the professionals, which is the people bidding on our business and not be setting out specific details that can make the bid higher or the cost of the service higher. And lastly, I think it’s important that we get as many bidders as possible, because if you want to get a low price, which I think we all want to get a low price, you need as many potential bids coming in as possible. And my fear is the way the RFP is written will only have one or two possible bidders because of these provisions,” stated Foote.

Another provision stated that the city has the right to terminate the contract depending on the ongoing lawsuit with Richard’s Disposal. The current contract with the company expires in March 2024.