JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was left with a gunshot wound and an expensive medical bill after he was hit by a bullet.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 6, said 69-year-old Jack Jonson was sitting on his front porch when his neighbor fired shots at another individual. Jonson was shot in the process when multiple bullets went through his home.

“I’m sitting on my porch, and I decide to get up. I look in my mailbox, something tapped my shoulder. I got hit in my back. I don’t know what happened, but I know things just wasn’t right. I’m like, ‘Oh, I got shot.’ I just couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Jonson said doctors told him it would do more harm than good by removing the bullet.

Stokes said police reports have been filed against the unidentified neighbor for shooting guns in the neighborhood before Jonson was shot.

“In these inner city neighborhoods, it’s not a lot of money, so it’s not a lot of air conditions. No fans. People sit outside to cool off. They sit under the trees to cool off. They should not have to lose their life because they want to sit outside on their property. It’s absolutely wrong. Something must be done to stop this nonsense,” said the councilman.

Stokes said property owners need to be held liable for deciding who they rent homes to. He said they’re hoping to file a lawsuit against those property owners in connection to Jonson’s case.