JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There was an array of emotions at Jackson City Hall as neighbors on Smith Robinson Street expressed their concerns.

Homeowners Jimmy and Pamela Kelly said they’ve had to remodel their home due to sewage issues, and they came to City Hall on Tuesday seeking answers.

The couple said they’re disappointed after they attended the City Council meeting. They said after raw sewage entered their home, the city gave them $16,000 to tear out the damaged parts.

The Kellys said they received a letter earlier this month from the city citing that the city is not responsible for the repairs.

Jimmy Kelly said this has been a struggle for his family. He said his 13-year-old son fell ill with meningitis due to the sewage issue.

“Now that’s the hard part. Now, my baby, e almost lost him. About the politics, they always say vote so you can be heard. You’re voting, but you’re still not being heard. Everything is getting, is getting much worse,” he said.

“My son laid in the hospital for a month, and I am sick with meningitis because of the issue. And now I’m rushed to hurry up to say what I have to say,” Pamela Kelly said to the City Council during the meeting.

During the meeting, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba addressed the issue stating that JXN Water is in charge of water and sewage issues in the city.

The Kellys said if the situation isn’t resolved, they plan to move outside the City of Jackson.