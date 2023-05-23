JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Cracker Barrel announced they have closed their Jackson, Mississippi, location effective Monday, May 22.

The business, located off of Interstate 55, had been open in the capital city for more than 30 years.

“As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate the performance of our stores, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our guests and our business. As part of this process, we have made the difficult decision to close our store in Jackson, Miss., effective Monday, May 22,” the company said in a statement.

According to officials, they will assist the impacted employees and managers during the transition, including offering them employment at the Pearl, Mississippi, location.

“It is not uncommon for a store’s traffic patterns and volumes to change over time, and we saw this occur in Jackson coming out of the pandemic. Despite the strong efforts of our employees, our Jackson store was unable to overcome these and other challenges,” the company said.