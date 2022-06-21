JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire along Interstate 220 in Jackson on Tuesday, June 21.

The grass fire happened after 12:30 p.m. near the Watkins Drive exit. Firefighters responded to the scene shortly afterwards to put out the fire.

Mississippi, including the City of Jackson, is expected to see extreme temperatures this week. The forecast showed the temperatures reaching the high 90s and even 100 degrees by the end of the week.

Jackson leaders announced cooling centers will remain open for the elderly this week.

They also issued issued a water conservation advisory for all surface water and well system customers. Leaders said they anticipate increased water demand due to higher than average temperatures in the forecast for the next several days.