JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a house fire on Savannah Street Thursday morning.

The fire happened around 10:00 a.m. at 324 Savannah Street. According to authorities, no one was home when the fire broke out, but the home sustained heavy damage.

The fire was put out quickly and there were none of the firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but investigators are looking into the possibility that it may have started in the kitchen.