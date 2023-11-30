JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There was a significant water main break in North Jackson on Thursday, November 30.

The incident happened on Crestview Drive at Crestview Place. A Jackson police officer at the location said the water was gushing out in several places.

Public Works signs were placed on top of the water main break. Crews went to the location later in the morning to make repairs.

There was another water main break on Decelle Street at State Street on Thursday. Amelie Hahn, who lives in the area, said this is an ongoing problem.

“People tell you, ‘Oh, move to the northside, move to North Jackson or move to Fondren.’ Like things will be so much better. Truth be told, you know, our water goes out all the time. The first year we was here, they were flushing the drains almost every day. And so like, the water would go out while they, you know, while they did that,” said Hahn.

Crews responded to Decelle Street to fix the issue.

The communications manager for JXN Water encouraged neighbors to call their 24-hour hotline (601-500-5200) to report water main breaks.