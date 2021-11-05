Jackson crews to close Chadwick Drive for culvert repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with the City of Jackson Department of Public Works will close part of Chadwick Drive on November 8 to repair a failed storm drain culvert.

Chadwick Drive will be closed from Robinson Road to Hospital Drive. Only local traffic will be allowed access to the Westside of Chadwick Drive.

Drivers traveling on Robinson Road will be detoured to Raymond Road, and drivers traveling West on Chadwick Drive will be detoured to Hospital Drive then to Raymond Road.

Officials encouraged all drivers to slow down and pay attention to detour signage around the closure. Crews are expected to work on the culvert for three weeks.