Jackson dancers reminisce about the Millennium Tour and talk future plans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Javadric Kelly, Jasmine Friday, Kyle Davis, and Amia Boggess joined WJTV's DeAngelo Marquise to discuss their performance alongside B2K and their future plans in dance.

In the interview, the Jackson dancers reminisce about the Millenium Tour. They also talk about their experience in dance and talk about their future plans.

Many other talented dancers performed alongside B2K during the finale as well, such as Elexis Wilson, Jasmine Archee, Taylor Bradley, Briceston Leonard, and Tobias Griffin.

All of the members are thankful and grateful for the opportunity to perform at the big event.

On Tuesday, all of the dancers gave an exclusive performance for WJTV.