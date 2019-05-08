Jackson dancers team up for the Millennium Tour Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Dancers around Jackson teamed up for a chance of a lifetime to perform alongside B2K.

The talented dancers graced the stage with B2K during the Millenium Tour in Jackson.

Many other great acts performed on the magical night such as Mario, Bobby Valentino, the Ying Yang Twinz, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, and Chingy.

WJTV's DeAngelo Marquise met up with the Jackson crew to hear from the dancers about their experience.

The dance team members include Javadric Kelly, Elexis Wilson, Jasmine Friday, Jasmine Archee, Amia Boggess, Kyle Davis, Taylor Bradley, Briceston Leonard, and Tobias Griffin.

All of the members are thankful and grateful for the opportunity to perform at the big event.

Amia says, "The stage lighting, the people in the crowd, the whole experience was crazy!"

When asked how he feels, Javadric says, "It was amazing! It was like something that I was not use to. I was not nervous. We just went out there and gave our all and everybody loved it. We are getting a lot of feedback from it and a lot of comments. It is crazy! I am still hyped from it."

After a brief interview, the dancers did what they do best and that's...dance!