JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For weeks, Jackson’s water crisis has been an inconvenience for neighbors and businesses. The crisis has changed the way some owners do business.

Dr. April Watson Stringfellow, who is a dentist in the capital city, has made modifications at her practice due to the citywide boil water notice.

“One of my things is just being able to change all of my chairs to botted delivery. We distilled our own water daily,” she said.

The dentist said the task of practicing dental hygiene has become more challenging.

“I just think, overall, it hurts all business owners, as well as the affected communities,” she said.

Water customers in Jackson should boil their water for one minute before using it for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.