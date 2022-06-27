JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced drinking water will be distributed to neighbors in need on Monday, June 27 at Sykes Park Community Center, located at 520 Sykes Road.

Cases of bottled water will not be available. Neighbors are asked to bring a container to store the water. There are no limits on the number of containers a resident can bring.

The giveaway began at 10:00 a.m.

Potable water is also available for affected neighbors at any of the city’s fire stations.

Leaders said the city plans to have a distribution site available every day until water pressure is restored.