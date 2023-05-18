JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing two people in downtown Jackson in March appeared in court on Thursday, March 18.

Jordan Kyle Cummins, of Florence, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of contraband. During the court hearing, Judge Johnnie McDaniels said the counts against Cummins were presented to a grand jury.

Joshua Spann, 27, and Auden Jubilee Simpkins, 23, were shot and killed around 1:00 p.m. near Jefferson Street on Saturday, March 25 during the St. Paddy’s Parade. Cummins was arrested the same day in connection to the shooting.

During a court appearance in March, Cummins claimed he shot Spann and Simpkins in self-defense.