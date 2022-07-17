JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may have noticed the price of gas lowering in recent weeks. According to AAA, the decrease in demand, coupled with declining oil prices, is driving pump prices down.

Drivers in the Jackson area said it gives them some relief at the pumps. They’re holding on to hope that prices continue to dip.

“We just went to Florida a couple of weeks ago. We just did what we wanted to do. It didn’t stop us because it was already preplanned,” said Robert Owens, who lives in Meridian.

“I didn’t really pay attention that they’re even going down. It gives me a little hope. Don’t have to stay home all the time now. I can at least go somewhere and visit. Can’t wait to see it go $1.97 again, like the old days,” said Dennis Satcher, who lives in Jackson.

Mississippi’s current average in gas prices is $4.05. Diesel is averaging $5.08.