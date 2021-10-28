Jackson E-Waste event to be held October 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An electronic waste collection and recycling event for the Jackson Metro area will be held on October 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Farmers Market.

Businesses and individuals are encouraged to bring items to be recycled including computers, desktop copiers, fax machines, radios, televisions, cell phones, desk phones, VCRs, DVD players, monitors, keyboards, printers, and scanners. Lithium ion, lead acid, and Ni-Metal Hydride batteries will also accepted.

There is no cost to recycle most items. However, there is a $2 fee for LCD and LED flat screen computer monitors, a $5 fee for CRT computer monitors, and a $15 fee for all televisions. These fees cover the costs for proper handling of the hazardous materials contained in these devices like lead and mercury.

Visitors are requested to stay in the vehicle as event staff unload the materials and masks are required while interacting with the event staff relaying information from a vehicle or paying any fees.