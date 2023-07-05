JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has experienced a second water main break within two days.

Both breaks happened on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. The most recent happened in front of Regions Bank on Wednesday, July 5.

Crews had to turn off the water in the area to stop the water from flooding the street.

This area of Woodrow Wilson is surrounded by businesses and homes that are dealing with the extended inconvenience. Fire Station 10 is also located nearby.

“We would have to probably improvise and go other places to fill up a truck, if needed,” said one fire captain.

The Wednesday morning commute took a little longer than usual due to the flooding on the street. People are concerned about the long-term impact.

“Fix it, because the more water that hits the city street, the more water tears up the city streets,” said one commuter.

Both water main breaks happened less than 100-feet apart. Regions Bank will remain closed for Wednesday.