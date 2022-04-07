JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was a dream come true for a Jackson family as Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area and Nissan handed them the keys to a brand new home on Thursday, April 7.

It’s not your ordinary house on the block. Instead, it’s a place to call home for Shenika Primer and her family.

“We have a front yard, back yard, large kitchen, and we’re ready to make new memories,” said Primer.

Memories will be made for 13 families as a result of Canton’s Nissan plant and Habitat for Humanity partnership.

“Deserving families are awarded an opportunity to have a home such as this. Companies are able to contribute the labor to help with building materials and things of that nature. We are able to celebrate with the family and basically turn over the keys,” said Nissan Director of Operations Derek Polk.

Seventy Nissan employees who were committed to building the Primer family a home.

“It’s a blessing. I’m very thankful and very grateful. We are all excited and ready to move in,” said Primer.

Habitat for Humanity representatives said the families also received financial classes and learned skills to help them with a zero-interest 30-year mortgage.

“We are based on Christian principles. We are our brother’s keepers. We are the hands that feed Christ. There is something special about blessing a home,” said Executive Director Merrill Mckewen.

In the meantime, there are a few things the Primer family is looking forward to.

“Birthday parties, Christmas, Thanksgiving and just inviting family over,” said Primer.