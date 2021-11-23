Jackson family hosting toy drive in honor of daughter lost to gun violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson family will host a toy drive in honor of their daughter who lost her life to gun violence earlier this year. For Katrina and Spurgeon Banyard, this will be the first Christmas without their daughter Kaylin.

“Kaylin was the joy of the family. She was the love of our life. Of course, you know your first born is always going to be special to you. You know everyday is a struggle,” said Spurgeon.

The 21-year-old was shot and killed in June 2021 on Terry Road in Jackson. The shooting happened down the street from the Kid’s Zone where Kaylin volunteered.

“She just had a strong passion for children. So when we decided to do the toy drive, we were then challenged with well what population, who do we target?” said Katrina.

They developed the idea for Angel Kays Toy Drive, which will be centered around children who have lost parents or loved ones due to gun violence.

“There are a lot of children out here who don’t have parents right now, who have been left with other people to take charge of the Christmas and the parental responsibilities, so we want to reach out to those people. We want to make sure they have a beautiful Christmas in the mist of the tragedy, and the pain from the loss of their loved one,” stated Katrina.

The Banyards said they’ve been working with the investigator on Kaylin’s case to get in contact with families who have been impacted, but they are also asking anyone in the community to help reach families in need.

“I think she would be smiling from ear to ear, and she always said, ‘Mom, you always do the most.’ So, I think that she would be very happy and would be looking down right now saying, ‘Mommy, you’re doing the most,'” said Katrina.

Spurgeon stated, “She is gone, but her memory lives on with us, and one of the things that we’ve always said is that were going to make sure that everyone remembers Kaylin.”

The toy drive will be on Saturday, November 27 at the Kid’s Zone on Terry Road from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Donations will be taken through December 10.

If you would like to make donations, contact Jatonda Baggett at 601-709-6029 or Beverly Baggett at 601-850-3606. Toys and donations may also be dropped off or mailed to Foundation First Development Center on Terry Road in Jackson. Cash app donations may be sent to $katrinabanyard.