Jackson family involved in squad car crash wants answers

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A Jackson man wants says a police car slammed into his family’s SUV, leaving everyone inside hurt. He claims the officer sped through an intersection with no lights or siren on.



“Do what you are supposed to do. You are put in a position to protect and serve. Do that, and leave all the rigmarole out in the streets,” Sam McNeil says.

McNeil says his daughters are still shaken after the accident. The Jackson man says police told him the squad car was going about 35 miles an hour, but looking at the damage to his daughter's SUV, he questions that. It happened at the intersection of Northside Drive and Watkins Drive.

“If you can’t take care of stuff like this and you are hurting people I understand you protect people but if you do something wrong then you need to be held accountable for it,” McNeil said

Police confirmed to us there was an accident involving a squad car, and all parties involved were taken to the hospital. They would not comment on whether or not the sirens and flashing lights were going.

“Chief Davis called me and told me that the Deputy Chief was going to call me, which he did. Then the Deputy Chief told me the guy from precinct three would call me; no call! Here it is two days later,” McNeil said.

McNeil wouldn't go into the detail on the extent of the injuries his family suffered, but says this has obviously disrupted their lives. He says what bothers him most is the lack of communication from the city.