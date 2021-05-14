Jackson family left with nothing after fire destroys apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson family still needs a place to live after an apartment fire at Pebble Creek Apartments Thursday evening. According to officials, the fire spread quickly after a child who was playing with a candle dropped it on a bed.

Myesha Wesley lived at the apartment complex. She said she was asleep when the fire started, but she woke up to the sound of a neighbor banging on her door. Wesley, along with her four kids, boyfriend, mom and brother, were able to escape safely, but she lost everything in the fire.

“Everything in that house, I had just bought when I moved in. My kids bed, mattresses, clothes everything. I only have what I got on right now. Like I don’t have ID’s, I don’t have anything,” she stated.

Wesley had only been living in the apartment eight months. She said everything happens for a reason but that doesn’t take away from her pain.

She also said that the apartment complex was supposed to pay for them to stay in a hotel Thursday night. However, Wesley said when she got there, the complex hadn’t paid the bill, and she had to pay for it herself.

12 News reached out to management at the apartment complex. They have not responded at this time.