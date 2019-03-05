Suspect who hit a JFD Fire Chief in a Department vehicle, abandoned car and fled on foot Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson Fire Department officials confirm that a Division Fire Chief was injured in a head on collision Monday night.

The wreck happened on Highway 80 east of Valley Street.

We are told the Chief was taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries. We're told several others were injured in the crash.

The name of the Fire Chief has not been released. WJTV is working to get the condition of the vicitms involved.

Jackson Police is investigating the cause of the crash.

Officials confirm the suspect driving the car that hit the Fire Chief abandoned the car and fled on foot.