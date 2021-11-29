Jackson Fire Department hosts 2021 Christmas Toy Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) are asking neighbors to donate to their Annual Christmas Toy Drive.

Donations will be given to disadvantaged children in the Jackson area for Christmas.

New and unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any of the 21 fire stations within the city. Firefighters will also be asking for toy donations from Walmart patrons on December 2, 7, 9, 14, 16 and 21 at the store located at 2711 Greenway Drive in Jackson from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Toys will be given to families on December 22 at the Jackson Fire Department Training Academy at 1240 South Gallatin Street at 9:00 a.m.