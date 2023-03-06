JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) will host a Citizen’s Fire Academy Monday, March 27 through Monday, April 3.
The academy will raise awareness of fire and emergency operations, as well as encourage citizens to become more involved with fire safety.
The overall goals of the citizen’s academy are:
- To educate our citizens about the basic tactics and strategies of firefighting and rescue operations.
- To promote fire safety
- To encourage academy participants to return to their families and neighborhood to share their knowledge and experiences. This will help citizens to be more safety conscious and informed.
- To provide an enjoyable, interactive atmosphere in which fire members and citizens can share information and concerns.
Academy participants will experience the following:
- Introduction of the Jackson Fire Department Command Staff
- Fire Safety Education and Emergency Preparedness Information
- Basic first aid
- Proper use of a fire extinguisher
- Touring fire stations
- Becoming familiar with fire equipment, fire vehicles and their use
- Visit to the public safety communications center
- Hands on activities and much more