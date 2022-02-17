JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, February 23 at Sykes Community Center from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Minimum Qualifications

  • U.S. Citizenship/Naturalization
  • 18 years of age or older
  • Valid U.S. driver’s license
  • High school diploma or GED
  • Must pass drug screen

Benefits

  • Starting salary $32,000/yearly
  • Paid academy training
  • 100% paid medical
  • Public Employees Retirement System of MS
  • 9 days paid holiday leave time
  • Promotion opportunities
  • Overtime compensation
  • Discounted college courses