JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, February 23 at Sykes Community Center from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Minimum Qualifications

U.S. Citizenship/Naturalization

18 years of age or older

Valid U.S. driver’s license

High school diploma or GED

Must pass drug screen

Benefits