JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, February 23 at Sykes Community Center from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Minimum Qualifications
- U.S. Citizenship/Naturalization
- 18 years of age or older
- Valid U.S. driver’s license
- High school diploma or GED
- Must pass drug screen
Benefits
- Starting salary $32,000/yearly
- Paid academy training
- 100% paid medical
- Public Employees Retirement System of MS
- 9 days paid holiday leave time
- Promotion opportunities
- Overtime compensation
- Discounted college courses