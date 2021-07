JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department Training Academy will host a special Women & Auto Workshop: The Basics’ on Saturday, July 24. The event will be at 9:00 a.m. at the Jackson Fire Department Training Academy.

JFD Training Academy officials, along with staff from the Jackson Fire Garage, will be on hand to answer questions and give a basic overview about vehicles. Only 20 participants will be accepted.

To register for the event, click here.