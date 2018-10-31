Jackson firefighter injured while battling blaze Video

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - A Jackson firefighter is recovering after suffering injures during a fire Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Jackson Fire Department say the firefighter was extinguishing the fire when the roof partially collapsed. Th firefighter received burns to the hand and suffered heat exhaustion.

They were transported to the hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

JFD asks the community to keep the firefighter in their prayers.