JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) requested a pay raise from the City of Jackson.

Men and women of JFD filled the City Council chambers on Tuesday to voice their concerns and frustrations. Firefighters said they have not received a significant raise throughout the ranks within the last 20 years.

Jackson Fire Chief Willie Owens said their goal is to recruit and retain firefighters. He said a pay raise is one way they can achieve that goal.

“Our firefighters who are kind of struggling, you know, and they have to go out and work two jobs, sometimes three jobs in order to maintain. And so, it’s very important that they need to get these raises. They need to get some type of a raise. What we need to do is bring our entry-level firefighters up. You know, if we can get those guys started and then with the upper level in the department, you know, give them a raise as well,” stated Owens.

The chief said he commends firefighters for speaking up about their needs ahead of the budget season. The budget season for the City of Jackson begins August 7 and ends September 30.